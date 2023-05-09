Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PRME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 305,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Prime Medicine

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.