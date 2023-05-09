Moore Capital Management LP Has $11.16 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 189,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,123,000 after buying an additional 168,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.53.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.