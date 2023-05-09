Moore Capital Management LP Has $11.16 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 189,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,123,000 after buying an additional 168,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.53.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

