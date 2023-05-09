Moore Capital Management LP Invests $20.79 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.33. 2,615,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.