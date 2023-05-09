Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 315,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,852,000. Discover Financial Services makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 363,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,758. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

