Moreno Evelyn V Buys 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

