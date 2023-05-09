Moreno Evelyn V Has $352,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Trading Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 532,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

