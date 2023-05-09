Moreno Evelyn V Has $8.69 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $235.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,153. The stock has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

