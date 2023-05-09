Moreno Evelyn V Has $841,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. 6,666,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,151,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

