Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

