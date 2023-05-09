Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of MSGM stock remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.63. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

About Motorsport Games

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.54% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.