Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 149,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,225,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.