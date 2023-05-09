Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
MWA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 149,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.
Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.
