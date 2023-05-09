Nano One Day Volume Hits $785,251.12 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002624 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $96.74 million and $785,251.12 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00287980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00557417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00441281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00142725 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

