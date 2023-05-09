National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-$4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

