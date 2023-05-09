National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-$4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
NHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.
