National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-$4.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.37-$4.42 EPS.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

