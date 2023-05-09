National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 744,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,248,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,408,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $92,766,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

