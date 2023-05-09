Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Position Lifted by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 295,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

