Needham & Company LLC Boosts Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $325.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 225.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 111,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

