NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NTES traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 1,068,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,856. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

