New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after buying an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.55. 219,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

