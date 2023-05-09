NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,793. The firm has a market cap of $305.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.21 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $348,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

