Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 12,272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

