Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 5,517 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 670,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

