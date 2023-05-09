Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $27,820,244. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.21. 189,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

