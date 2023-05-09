Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $282.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

