Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

V stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,037. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $437.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

