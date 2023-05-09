Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 325 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 53,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

MDY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.87. 266,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.77 and its 200 day moving average is $457.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

