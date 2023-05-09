NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading 2.5% Higher

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.79. 912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

