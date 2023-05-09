NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,500.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,567,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,480.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 52,807 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 42,825 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 200 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,647 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 44,100 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04.

NN Price Performance

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.