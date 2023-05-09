Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274,313 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $145,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.24 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

