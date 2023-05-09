Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

