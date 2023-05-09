Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Increased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,382,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. 1,012,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,453. The company has a market cap of $381.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

