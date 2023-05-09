NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

