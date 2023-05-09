NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. 1,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

