NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 134,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,890. The company has a market capitalization of $661.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

