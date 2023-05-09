NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,498 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

