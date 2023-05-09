NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

CVX stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $159.20. 1,883,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274,636. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

