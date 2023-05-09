NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

EXI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

