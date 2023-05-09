NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 59,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 469,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 25,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 4,517,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

