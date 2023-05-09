NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,207. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

