NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,145 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

