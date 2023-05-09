NULS (NULS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.63 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.63 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,199,652 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

