NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

