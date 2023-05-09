NV Bekaert SA (BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on May 30th

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.10.

NV Bekaert Stock Performance

BEKAY stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. NV Bekaert has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.

