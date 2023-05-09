Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,646,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,715,000 after purchasing an additional 247,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 860,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

