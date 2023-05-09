Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 59 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,878,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $24,453,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded up $37.78 on Tuesday, reaching $5,891.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,547.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,012.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.