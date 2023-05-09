Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 518,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

