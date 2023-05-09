Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 1,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Oracle by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,043. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

