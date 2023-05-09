Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 2,949 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,715. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

