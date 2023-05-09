Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 4,185 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. AON makes up about 4.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of AON worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.36. The company had a trading volume of 172,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,261. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $335.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.