Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 590,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 4,764,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922,721. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

